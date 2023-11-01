Moph, WHO Organise Eastern Mediterranean Region Healthy Cities Conference 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health of Qatar and the World Health Organisation (WHO) are jointly organizing the Eastern Mediterranean Region Healthy Cities Conference 2023.

Set to run from October 31 to November 2, its main theme is“Healthy Cities: a multisectoral approach for promoting health and well-being”.

The opening of the conference coincides with World Cities Day. Representatives of 15 countries from the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region will take part in the conference, at which 43 local and international experts will speak. The event can accommodate 1,300 participants in total between the conference venue and virtual platform.

The conference aims to explore how to scale up the Healthy Cities approach across the Eastern Mediterranean Region in line with WHO's Thirteenth General Programme of Work, the Sustainable Development Goals and the regional Vision 2023 goal of“Health for All by All”. The conference also aims to contribute to advance urban health strategies, leading the way towards healthier cities and communities across the Region and beyond.

With the participation of a group of local and international experts, the conference will review the Healthy Cities movement within the Region at the city level, as well as Qatar's experience in this field.

The conference includes 4 workshops to discuss tackling obesity in urban environments; promoting urban health in the context of healthy cities; physical activity and the urban environment; and behavioural sciences for better health. Panel discussions involving the local and international experts will explore Healthy Cities as a multisectoral approach to health and well-being; the impact and legacy of major sporting events on health and well-being in cities; and how to address climate change in dry urban environments.

The Healthy City programme adopts a collaborative, cross-sectoral approach to improve health and equity for all residents by integrating health considerations and impacts into all decision-making processes.