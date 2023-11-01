HMC Stroke Service Exceeds Benchmark In Patient Care

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's Stroke Service exceeds international benchmarks for quality of care by ensuring that 69% of acute stroke patients are treated within 60 minutes of arrival to the emergency, exceeding the international benchmark of 50%.

“The speed at which treatment can be given to stroke patients is vital to a successful outcome. A stroke leads to the complete or partial restriction of blood flow in the brain and damages brain cells so they can no longer work properly. The faster treatment can be given following a stroke, the better the chances of recovery. The more time that passes between the stroke happening and medical intervention, the greater the damage that can be done,” said Director of Neuroscience Institute, HMC Dr. Ahmed Mohd. Abdulla Own.

From left: Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Dr. Ahmed Mohd Abdulla Own and Dr. Osama Elalamy

He said that the multi-disciplinary nature of HMC's stroke service has contributed greatly to ensuring stroke patients in Qatar receive the safest, most effective and compassionate care.

“The extensive team involved in the treatment of each stroke patient is central to the multi-disciplinary care patients receive. Stroke Neurologists and Physicians, Emergency Medical Services, ED team, Radiology, Stroke Ward, Stroke trained Nurses, Allied Health professionals, Rehabilitation team, Stroke Clinical Nurse Specialists and Interns, all provide their expertise in shaping patient treatment plans according to each patient's individual needs,” explained Dr. Own.

Head of Stroke Service, HGH, and Senior Consultant Nursing, Dr. Naveed Akhtar said:“High blood pressure affects about half of people in the world and often has no noticeable symptoms. More than half of all strokes are associated with hypertension or high blood pressure. A simple blood pressure check can determine whether you have high blood pressure, and a health professional can advise on whether your condition can be managed with lifestyle changes and/or the right medication.”

Head Neurology Department, HGH, Dr. Osama Elalamy highlighted six key facts about stroke treatment which include early recognition of stroke, getting treatment quickly, using clot-busting drugs (tPA or thrombolysis) or getting clot retrieval treatment, rehabilitation and preventing stroke reoccurrence by taking drugs to lower blood pressure and cholesterol, antiplatelet therapies, anticoagulation for atrial fibrillation, surgery or stenting for selected patients with severe carotid artery narrowing.