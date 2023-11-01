Ecuador Showcases Agri Excellence At Expo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ecuador's pavilion has opened at the International Horticultural Exhibition (Expo 2023 Doha) , showcasing the country's agricultural prowess and culture.

Ambassador of Ecuador to Qatar, H E Pascual Del Cioppo, and Secretary-General of the National Committee for hosting Expo 2023 Doha, Mohammed Ali Al Khouri, inaugurated the pavilion on Sunday in the presence of several diplomats and officials.



The Ecuador pavilion offers a diverse array of products that showcase the country's agricultural excellence. Visitors can also learn about the Ecuadorian culture, tourism, eco-tourism, environment, floriculture, and forestry. Ambassador Del Cioppo emphasised Expo 2023's significance as the region's first.“It is an honour to open the pavilion...We are at this important event in which, for the first time, Qatar is the headquarters and focus on a theme that the world is slowly asking for,” he said.

Expo 2023 Doha is being held under the theme“Green Desert, Better Environment” and aims to promote sustainable innovations and combat desertification. It inspires visitors to participate in the transformation within four main topics: Modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainability.

“Agriculture, sustainability, horticulture, water and the environment are the main talking points of global discussions today. Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his collaborators in Qatar have connected with those concerns, and today they have been put at the forefront and opened doors to the world to showcase the best of each country,” said Ambassador Del Cioppo.

Visitors can buy bananas, dragon fruit, tropical fruits, and roses. Handcrafts and traditional Ecuadorian items, including the iconic toquilla straw hats, are also on display at the pavilion.

“Producers, exporters, craftsmen, and specialists in several topics such as cocoa, banana, high-altitude coffee, shrimps, environment, and handcrafts will come from Ecuador to give lectures on their processes and the environmental care that plantations have in Ecuador today, including the organic production,” said Ambassador Del Cioppo.

“Ecuadorian roses are well-known worldwide and here in Qatar and the region. Because of the expo, we will expand the offers of roses from Ecuador all over the place,” he added.

Expo 2023 Doha will conclude on March 28, 2024.