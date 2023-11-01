Joint International Exercise Ferocious Falcon-5 Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The joint international exercise Ferocious Falcon-5 2023 began yesterday, under the patronage of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, and in the presence of Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Staff H E Lt. General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit.

The exercise seeks to raise combat efficiency and unify the combat concepts of the armed forces, in addition to strengthening the bonds of friendship, the support of joint action, and the exchange of experiences with these countries.

The ceremony was attended by a number of ambassadors and military attaches in the country.