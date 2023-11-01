Drone As A Service Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 14.3% By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) In 2023, the market for drones as a service is projected to be worth US$6.6 billion. By the end of 2033, the market is projected to be worth US$25.2 billion, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the following ten years. About 18 to 20 percent of the overall drone market is made up of drone services. However, it is anticipated that services will expand the fastest throughout the forecast period among hardware, software, and services, and that they would eventually account for more than 50% of the entire drone market.

The offer in this section includes a variety of opportunities, such as the ability to manufacture goods and provide retail, wholesale, and exhibiting services. Wide-ranging rounds of both necessary and optional, in-depth research have been used the examiners at Fact to show up at different assessments and projections for the Demand of Drone as a Service Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.

AeroDyne

AiriNov

Azur Drones

Bentley Systems

CyberHawk

Deveron UAS

Flirtey

FlyTrex

Hemav

Martek Marine

Matternet

Measure

Raptor Maps

Sharper Shape

Skeye

Sky Futures

SkySpecs

Terra Drone

Texo Drone Services

The Sky Guys Zipline

Competitive Landscape

The global drone services market is still evolving with continuous technological advancement along with new emerging use cases. The scope of work that can be done via drone has drastically expanded in the last few years. Nowadays, companies across industries are trying to integrate the use of drones in their operations so that it can improve time efficiency and save costs also. The industry has witnessed many notable mergers and investments in recent times. A few of the notable drone-related transactions are mentioned below;



In May 2022 , NeoSky India Limited , a wholly-owned subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited , completed the acquisition of Throttle Aerospace Systems Private Limited , a drone maker for an undisclosed price. In June 2021, Zipline , a global drone delivery service company raised US$ 250 million at a valuation of a whopping US$ 2.75 billion . This transaction was one of the biggest investments in the field of the drone industry marketplace.

Fact has provided detailed information about the providers of drones as a service positioned across regions, revenue growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of the Drone as a Service Market



By Application:



Mapping & Surveying



Inspection



Photography & Filming



Localization & Detection



Delivery



Spraying & Seeding

Others (Not Covered Elsewhere)

By End-Use Industry:



Energy



Construction



Transportation & Warehouse



Agriculture



Mining, Oil & Gas Extraction



Public Administration



Information



Real Estate & Industrial Plant



Entertainment & Recreational



Safety & Security



Educational Services



Waste Management Healthcare & Insurance

Regional analysis includes



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

