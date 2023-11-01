Auto Infotainment Market Is Expected To Rise At A 9.7% Value CAGR By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global auto infotainment market is expected to reach US$7.9 billion in 2022 from US$7.2 billion in 2021. Demand is anticipated to increase between 2022 and 2032 at a value CAGR of 9.7%, potentially reaching US$19.9 billion by the conclusion of the assessment period.

The offer in this section includes a variety of opportunities, such as the ability to manufacture goods and provide retail, wholesale, and exhibiting services. The researchers at Fact have used extensive rounds of both necessary and optional research to arrive at various estimations and projections for the Demand of the Auto Infotainment Market at both the global and regional levels.

Continental AG

HARMAN International

DENSO CORPORATION

Delphi Automotive LLP

FUJITSU TEN LIMITED Garmin Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the market participants in the global auto infotainment market identified across the value chain include Continental AG, HARMAN International, DENSO CORPORATION, Delphi Automotive LLP, FUJITSU TEN LIMITED, Garmin Ltd. among others.

Leading market players are looking to expand their existing production facilities in emerging markets and are making strategic investments in technological innovation and R&D initiatives to increase brand equity. Companies are also focusing on diversifying their product portfolio and are moving away from single sales channels to increase market growth and profitability.

In November 2022. Technology company Continental has developed a new generation of its compact 2-channel ABS for motorcycles. In this system (MK 100 MAB PYA), a new type of sensor is optionally integrated directly on the circuit board of the ABS. In addition, integrating the sensor on the circuit board is significantly more cost-effective than a separate box, which is particularly relevant in volume models. In July 2022 – HARMAN International, announced that the ARD Audiothek app will be available in the HARMAN Ignite Store, a leading connected vehicle platform that enables automakers to develop, manage, and operate their own in-vehicle app store. Starting in Germany, the collaboration between HARMAN and ARD will enable automotive manufacturers to offer the ARD Audiothek app easily and securely in their vehicles moving forward, offering millions of drivers the opportunity to experience ARD audio content in their cars.

Key Segments Covered in Auto Infotainment Industry Research



Auto Infotainment Market by System Type:



Entertainment System



Connectivity System

Driver Assistance System

Auto Infotainment Market by Vehicle Type:



Passenger Cars



Light Commercial Vehicle

High Commercial Vehicle

Auto Infotainment Market by Sales Channel:



OEM Aftermarket

Regional analysis includes



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

How Fact Assists in Making Strategic Moves?

The data provided in the Auto Infotainment Market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.

The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.

