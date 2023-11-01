Taxifolin Market Has Witnessed Steady Growth At A CAGR Of 5% By 2030 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global taxifolin (dihydroquercetin) market has witnessed steady growth at a CAGR of 5% over the past half-decade. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in South Asia & Oceania and North America, food and beverage production reduced during Q2 of FY2020, which has had a domino effect on the taxifolin market.

Despite the extensive utilization of taxifolin in pharmaceuticals, the market has declined more than 1.5 fold in the 2nd quarter of FY2020, and has remained in the same position till the mid-3rd quarter of FY2020. Resumption of beverage & agriculture chemicals production across regions has provided a thrust to the expansion of the taxifolin market size.

Which Segment Performs well in Taxifolin Market?

95% purity has dominated the market for the previous half-decade, but with the development of effective processing techniques, taxifolin might be manufactured at higher purities of more than 95%. At the end of FY2025, companies will be able to sell higher purity taxifolin for about 0.6X less than they did in FY2020 due to the amortization of sunk costs. 95% purity is anticipated to increase by 540 BPS from 2020 to 2030. The widespread use of 95% pure taxifolin in medications and foods and beverages is anticipated to give the market long-term momentum.

A powerful flavonoid known as taxifolin holds the potential to treat disorders, including cancer-related inflammation. For the past five years, taxifolin has been used more and more in pharmaceuticals and healthcare. In addition, due to taxifolin's ability to delay skin ageing, it is also possible to detect slow penetration of taxifolin in cosmetics in addition to its health benefits.

Overall, the use of natural alternatives to taxifolin will cause a drop in BPS points for food and beverage applications by the end of the prediction period. High usage in the production of oncology medications is partly responsible for the increase in BPS in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Taxifolin's lower price elasticity, however, is expected to keep its price stable over the predicted period.

. JW Health Products

. Kingherbs Ltd

. Kalenika Group

. Ametis JSC

. Abcam plc

Taxifolin Market: Segmentation

Purity



<95% ≥95%

Application



Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare Agriculture

Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan Middle East & Africa

