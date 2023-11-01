Global Poultry Market Size Worth USD 628510 Million By 2030 | Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 7.50% Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)



The Global Poultry Market size was reasonably estimated to be approximately USD 378840 Million in 2023 and is poised to generate revenue over USD 628510 Million by the end of 2030, projecting a CAGR of around 7.50% from 2023 to 2030.

The poultry market is a vital and dynamic sector within the global food industry. It encompasses the production, processing, and distribution of poultry products, primarily chicken, turkey, and duck. Poultry is a significant source of protein for consumers worldwide and is known for its affordability, versatility, and relatively low environmental impact compared to other livestock industries.

The global poultry market has been steadily growing over the years due to increasing global population, rising consumer demand for protein-rich diets, and changing dietary preferences. Poultry products offer an excellent source of lean protein, making them a preferred choice for health-conscious consumers.

Leading players involved in the Poultry Market include:

“Tyson Foods Inc. (US), JBS S.A. (Brazil), BRF S.A. (Brazil), Cargill Inc. (US), Wen's Food Group (China), New Hope Group (China), Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (US), Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand), Perdue Farms Inc. (US), Sanderson Farms Inc. (US), Koch Foods (US), Industries Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (Brazil), Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group Co., Ltd. (China), LDC (Louis Dreyfus Company) (Netherlands), Foster Farms (US), Cremonini Group (Italy), MHP SE (Ukraine), Astral Foods Ltd. (South Africa), Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (Canada) and Other Major Players”

Market Driver:

One of the primary drivers of the poultry market is the increasing global population. As the world's population continues to grow, so does the demand for affordable and high-quality protein sources. Poultry, particularly chicken, serves as an accessible and affordable source of protein for a wide range of consumers. This makes it an indispensable component of global food security strategies. The ability of the poultry industry to rapidly respond to growing demand and adapt to changing consumer preferences further strengthens its position as a market driver.

Market Opportunity:

A significant market opportunity in the poultry sector lies in the expansion of organic and specialty poultry products. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and environmentally aware, leading to a demand for poultry products that are free from antibiotics, hormones, and raised under more sustainable and humane conditions. This creates a niche market for organic and specialty poultry products, such as free-range, pasture-raised, and heritage breed chickens. Producers can seize this opportunity by diversifying their product lines and marketing these premium poultry options to meet the demands of health-conscious and ethically driven consumers.

The latest research on the Poultry market provides a comprehensive overview of the market for the years 2023 to 2030. It gives a comprehensive picture of the global Poultry industry, considering all significant industry trends, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and market analysis tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, Industry Value chain analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Poultry market. Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis which help to understand the market direction and movement in the current and upcoming years. The report is designed to help readers find information and make decisions that will help them grow their businesses. The study is written with a specific goal in mind: to give business insights and consultancy to help customers make smart business decisions and achieve long-term success in their particular market areas.

Segmentation of Poultry Market:

By Type



Chicken

Turkey

Duck Others

By End-use



Commercial Household

By Nature



Organic

Seasoned

Frozen

Ready-To-Cook Ready-To-Eat

By Distribution Channel



Hypermarket

Supermarket

Specialty Store Online

By Body Part Type



Chest/Breast

Thighs/Legs

Drumsticks Wings

Market Segment by Regions: –



North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Western Europe (Germany, UK, France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Israel, South Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)

