Nickelsearch To Explore 28 New Areas Of Lithium Interest At Carlingup

NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS) MD Nicole Duncan tells Proactive a regional exploration program - including detailed mapping, rock chip sampling and infill soil sampling - has identified 28 new areas of interest for lithium mineralisation at the Carlingup Project in Western Australia. An independent review of geochemistry samples at Carlingup also aided the company in identifying areas of interest specifically for lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) style pegmatites.

“The Carlingup Project has already demonstrated that mineralised spodumene pegmatites exist on NIS tenements in a region hosting an economic spodumene operation,” Duncan said.

“We are stepping out from the initial target areas to assess the lithium potential across NickelSearch's lithium tenement package, using the combination of geology, geochemistry and geophysics to define our areas of exploration.

“We also will analyse areas where pegmatites have been logged historically but not sampled for lithium.”

