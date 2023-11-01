Tempest Minerals Welcomes Encouraging Gold Rock Chips At Yalgoo

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Tempest Minerals Ltd (ASX:TEM) managing director Don Smith discusses with Proactive the promising geochemical findings from surface sampling at the the Yalgoo projects' Sanity target. The results reveal zones of significant anomalism for gold and other metals and pave the way for further exploration and possible drilling in the area. Peak rock chip values reached 7 grams per tonne of gold, 0.2% copper, and over 60% iron within broader envelopes of anomalous soil geochemistry.

Of why the company makes a good investment proposition Smith says, "We've got quite a modest evaluation, to say the least, and we had some spectacular projects that have a real opportunity for finding world-class ore bodies. We've also got a great team that's doing great work to try and achieve that goal."

