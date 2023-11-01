Anteris Talks Market Superiority Of Its Biomimetic TAVR Valve

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) CEO Wayne Paterson speaks with Proactive after the successful completion of enrolment for the company's early feasibility study (EFS) to evaluate DurAVRTM THV. This unique device represents a new class of biomimetic valve and stands as the world's only balloon-expandable, single-piece transcatheter aortic valve. The study aims to assess the safety and feasibility of DurAVRTM THV in treating 15 patients suffering from symptomatic, severe native aortic stenosis, and is critical to obtaining US Food and Drug Administration clearance.

Anteris is a structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercialising innovative medical devices. Founded in Australia, with a significant presence in Minneapolis, USA (a MedTech hub), Anteris is science-driven, with an experienced team of multidisciplinary professionals delivering transformative solutions to structural heart disease patients.

The Company's lead product, DurAVRTM, is a transcatheter heart valve (THV) for treating aortic stenosis. DurAVRTM THV was designed in partnership with the world's leading interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons. It is the first transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) to use a single piece of bioengineered tissue. This biomimetic valve is uniquely shaped to mimic the performance of a healthy human aortic valve.

DurAVRTM THV is made using ADAPT® tissue, Anteris' patented anti-calcification tissue technology. ADAPT® tissue has been used clinically for over 10 years and distributed for use in over 50,000 patients worldwide.

