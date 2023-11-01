Limited-Time Promo! Complete P2P Tasks At HTX And Unlock Crypto Mystery Boxes Worth Up To $10,000

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

For those intrigued by digital assets, especially newcomers embarking on their cryptocurrency journey, your primary choice for P2P deposits should be HTX, a trusted and well-established cryptocurrency trading platform. Currently, HTX is rolling out a limited-time P2P promotion, offering an exciting opportunity for cryptocurrency users worldwide to engage and experience its variety of benefits.

According to the exchange's official announcement, HTX P2P has introduced a time-limited promotion, "Complete P2P Tasks and Unlock Crypto Mystery Boxes . The event began on October 25 at 00:00 AM UTC and will continue until November 15 at 00:00 UTC, allowing participants to unlock Crypto Mystery Boxes potentially worth up to $10,000 by completing designated P2P tasks.

The event is live! Join now to win Crypto Mystery Boxes, available for a limited time.

The Unlock Crypto Mystery Boxes promotion is in full swing. The detailed rules for the event are listed below:

Task 1: Earn a Crypto Mystery Box worth up to 100 USDT by reaching a cumulative P2P deposit volume of ≥100 USDT.

Task 2: Earn a Crypto Mystery Box worth up to 1,000 USDT by reaching a cumulative P2P deposit volume of ≥800 USDT.

Task 3: Earn a Crypto Mystery Box worth up to 500 USDT by completing the first P2P deposit with an amount of ≥ 200 USDT during the event period.

Task 4: Earn a Crypto Mystery Box worth up to 100 USDT by joining the HTX Telegram group.

Participants are required to complete level 3 KYC verification to claim the Crypto Mystery Box. By completing any designated P2P task on the event page, participants will receive a Crypto Mystery Box. Each Crypto Mystery Box holds a value of up to 1,000 USDT. For both Task 1 and Task 2, transaction amounts are calculated between 00:00 and 24:00 UTC, and they can be accumulated within the same day. The transaction amounts from the current day cannot be carried over to the next day. After 24:00 UTC, they will be reset to zero. Task 3 is limited to the first P2P deposit made during the event period. For the community task, participants need to fill out the corresponding Google form after joining the HTX Telegram group. Upon successfully finishing Tasks 1, 2, and 3, participants will receive the Crypto Mystery Boxes instantly. For the community task, data calculation will occur every Wednesday. After the calculation is complete, the Crypto Mystery Box will be credited to participants' HTX accounts within five working days.

What makes HTX the top choice for P2P deposits?

Which exchange will emerge as the top choice for global crypto investors? When it comes to P2P deposits, safety and convenience stand as the two essential benchmarks.

As a well-established cryptocurrency trading platform, HTX has upheld a flawless record of asset security over the past decade. With robust technical capabilities and regular practice of publicly disclosing Proof of Reserves (PoR), HTX consistently maintains reserves that exceed 100% to ensure the security of user funds. The exchange also delivers a user-friendly and seamless trading experience, proving its reliability over the course of 10 years. Therefore, for newcomers and beginners venturing into the world of cryptocurrencies, HTX is the top choice.

Recently, HTX was honored as the "Crypto Exchange Of The Year" at Blockchain Life 2023, a prominent summit in the blockchain industry. Notably, Justin Sun, a distinguished member of HTX's Global Advisory Board and the Founder of TRON, received the esteemed title of "Crypto Entrepreneur of the Year" during the same event. Since its rebranding in September this year, HTX has once again left a significant imprint on the global crypto arena, securing a crucial industry award. This underscores its strengthening foothold in the crypto market worldwide and its dedication to becoming a major player driving crypto's global development and adoption.

For the next decade, HTX envisions an all-encompassing platform, including spot trading, derivatives trading, and wealth and asset management, becoming a trusted metaverse free port for global users in the Web3 era.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. HTX serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for good" underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

