1606 Corp Announces Cutting-Edge AI-Driven CHATCBDW Is Live And In Operation

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

1606 Corp CEO Greg Lambrecht joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has officially unveiled its cutting-edge AI chatbot, ChatCBDW, which represents a significant advancement in the world of CBD products and customer engagement.

Lambrecht explained that ChatCBDW has undergone key designs and rigorous testing before being launched and is now live and operational. This innovative chatbot offers a wide range of user-centric features that go beyond the ordinary.

One of its standout attributes is its capability to respond to user inquiries and provide comprehensive education on all aspects of CBD.

However, ChatCBDW doesn't stop there. It takes personalization to the next level by offering tailored product recommendations to users and engaging in conversations that closely mimic human interaction. This level of innovation empowers customers to make well-informed choices, explore a diverse array of CBD products, and promises an unparalleled shopping experience within the CBD industry.

The seamless integration of ChatCBDW with Microsoft Azure is a key component of its capabilities. Microsoft Azure is renowned for its scalability, unwavering reliability, and cutting-edge AI functionalities. This integration ensures that ChatCBDW can operate impeccably, even during periods of peak demand, delivering users a consistently responsive and seamless experience throughout their interaction with the chatbot.

The company has also announced that Cool Blue Distribution is now a North American licensed reseller of ChatCBDW and is set to engage its network of over 800 CBD retailers immediately. The first direct-to-merchant marketing campaign is scheduled to begin by mid-November 2023, with the goal of generating notable revenue before January 1, 2024.

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

View source version on newsdirect: