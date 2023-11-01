Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Initiates New Clinical Trial Site In Seattle, WA

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Adrian Mendes, the CEO of Perimeter Medical Imaging, joined Steve Darling from Proactive with news that the company has initiated an additional clinical trial site at the University of Washington in the Fred Hutch Cancer Center.

Perimeter's clinical trial is a multi-center, randomized, two-arm pivotal study that evaluates the investigational Perimeter B-Series Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) technology. This technology is combined with Perimeter's proprietary ImgAssist AI software and is used during breast conservation surgeries.

The core of this innovative approach is the use of ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to examine excised tissues at the cellular level, providing crucial insights to surgeons.

Mendes emphasized the significance of this additional clinical trial site, as it plays a vital role in gathering valuable data generated during the study. This data will be instrumental in supporting the commercialization of Perimeter's B-Series technology.

The company's ultimate goal is to transform cancer surgery by providing advanced technology that not only improves patient outcomes but also helps reduce healthcare costs.

