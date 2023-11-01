The Power Of Dedication In The Long Island Legal Community: The Henry Family Story

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Babylon, NY, Oct. 31, 2023 - (500NewsWire ) -- Behind every successful community, there is a family that has dedicated their lives to its well-being. Such is the case with the Henry family on Long Island. For the past four generations, this family has been woven into the history of the legal community on Long Island. It all began in 1927, when Lindsay R. Henry was admitted to the New York State Bar. The rest, as they say, is history.

Lindsay R. Henry started his career in Babylon and worked as an assistant US District Attorney for the Eastern District of New York from 1928 to 1933. He went on to serve as Assistant District Attorney in Suffolk County from 1933 to 1947. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in the prosecution of six Nazi Bund leaders involved in Camp Siegfried in Yaphank for violating the New York State Civil Rights Law of 1923. Martin Wunderlich, one of the Bund leaders, was on the stand in Riverhead, where Judge L. Barron Hill of Southold presided over the case. After Wunderlich's Nazi salute , Suffolk County won the case and Camp Siegfried was shut down in 1945. Judge Hill and ADA Henry were lauded for their patriotism.

Lindsay R. Henry, a trailblazer in the United States, has achieved an unprecedented victory by successfully prosecuting a Nazi for their Nazi affiliation. His remarkable contributions extend beyond the legal realm and have significantly transformed the landscape of Long Island. Notably, he spearheaded the renaming of streets and of course, the successful shut down Camp Siegfried.

Lindsay R. Henry's service during World War II was equally impressive. Already serving in WWI, he rejoined the US Navy and held the rank of captain. He commanded a landing craft flotilla that hit the shore on Omaha Beach in Normandy on D-Day in 1944. President Harry Truman awarded him the Silver Star for his service and bravery. Lindsay was then elected Suffolk DA in 1947 and served until 1953.

Following in his father's footsteps, Patrick Henry carried the torch and was elected as Suffolk's District Attorney in 1978 after serving as an Assistant District Attorney. He held that post until 1990, when he won a seat in Supreme Court, Suffolk County. Patrick's tenure as District Attorney was marked by his service to the community, particularly in the area of drug and gang-related crime, which was rampant at the time.

Richard Schaffer, the Town Supervisor of Babylon, fondly remembers Henry as a loyal and compassionate individual who always prioritized people over politics. During a time when Schaffer and his administration were facing charges, Henry reached out to him with words of encouragement, reminding him that truth will prevail, despite the lengthy process. Schaffer holds onto this advice and cherishes the memory of Henry to this day.

In Babylon Village, Patrick played a vital role within his community for many years. He was actively involved in various projects, including the establishment of a fountain, and collaborating with local historian Mary Cascone. Additionally, Patrick dedicated over 60 years of his life to serving in the Babylon Fire Department.

The Henry family's legacy did not end with Lindsay R. and his son Patrick. The third generation of the family includes attorney Lindsay P. Henry who is currently practicing in Babylon. With a lineage that spans two generations of legal excellence, Lindsay P. Henry brings a wealth of experience to the realm of public service. His impressive background includes serving as a Former Judge for the Babylon Village Court and as a Town Councilman for the Town of Babylon, holding these positions for a remarkable 16 years.

Currently, Lindsay P. Henry holds the esteemed role of Assistant Town Attorney for the Town of Babylon. His unwavering dedication to justice and community service closely aligns with the deeply ingrained values passed down to him by his father and grandfather.

Lindsay is not the only one impacted by his family's prestigious legal history. His sister, who is currently in her third term as a District Court Judge in Central Islip , also carries on this influential tradition. And just when you thought it couldn't get any more impressive, the fourth generation of this family legacy emerges - Lindsay's niece, who currently holds the position of Assistant District Attorney for the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

The remarkable legacy of the Henry family on Long Island is deserving of celebration. Spanning four generations, their unwavering commitment to the legal community is truly impressive. Their

accomplishments have been characterized by patriotism, bravery, and a steadfast dedication to serving the community. The impact of their legacy extends far beyond the legal realm, leaving an indelible mark on all of Long Island. It serves as an inspiration for future generations to strive towards upholding this exceptional legacy.

