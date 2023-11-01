Mustgrow Biologics Announces Terrasante Fertilizer Granted USDA Organic Approval

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

MustGrow Biologics chief operating officer Colin Bletsky joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share significant news the company's Terrasante crop fertilizer and soil amendment technology has received USDA organic approval, marking a noteworthy achievement in the field of organic agricultural products.

Terrasante has been granted organic certification from the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) and is now OMRI Listed in the generic material listings for NOP: Plant Extracts, Class: Crop Fertilizers and Soil Amendments. This recognition underscores the product's compliance with strict organic standards, including ingredient composition and adherence to manufacturing compliance standards required in organic production.

Bletsky explained that the organic certification from OMRI presents a valuable opportunity for farmers to reduce their reliance on synthetic chemicals and fertilizers while meeting the growing market demand for organic biological products. It positions Terrasante as a trusted and approved solution for organic farming practices.

Pending the final registration of product approval from US state agencies, TerraSante will be marketed as OMRI listed for organic use, further expanding its reach and impact in the organic agriculture sector.

MustGrow Biologics' development programs for soil amendment and biofertility will focus on enhancing soil and soil microbiome health, improving nutrient and water use efficiencies, and increasing plant yields. This development work is expected to initially progress in key states, including Washington, Idaho, Oregon, California, and Arizona, before expanding nationwide across the United States.

