Babson Celebrates 20 Years Of Blended Learning MBA Program And Welcomes New Director To Lead Babson Miami

Babson College today announced a significant milestone as it celebrates two decades of its Blended Learning MBA program. Introduced in 2003, this innovative hybrid program was among the first to allow graduate students to balance work, family, and other commitments while getting their degree. The school also has announced a new Director, Carla Curiel '05, who will steer the Miami location toward a dynamic future.

Babson College, founded in 1919 in Massachusetts, established its presence in Miami in 2017 to contribute to the city's entrepreneurial ecosystem and provide world-class business education to individuals and corporations. The Blended Learning MBA program, originally designed to provide Intel's leaders with a hybrid, entrepreneurial education, has since garnered thousands of alumni in cities like Boston, New York, and Miami. The College remains deeply committed to the Miami community and its vision for continued growth and impact as a global tech hub.

Curiel will take the helm as the new Director to lead this exciting chapter in Babson's history. She has extensive experience in scaling new ventures and a keen dedication to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. Curiel is a serial entrepreneur, most recently serving as the co-founder and CEO of Lanugo Media, a family entertainment company focused on creating culturally relevant content that promotes diversity. She has remained closely connected to the Babson community since her graduation, serving as President and Vice President of the SoFla Alumni Club, initiating WinLab's arrival in Miami, and representing Babson in the White House's Hispanic Heritage Celebration and 25th anniversary of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence.

Departing Director, Gustavo Trindade MBA'17, who is joining the College's Finance team, reflects on his last six years in Miami, saying,“It's been an incredible journey building Babson's Miami location from scratch in these past six years. I am proud that we have brought a unique MBA to the market, touched hundreds of learners, and welcomed students from more than 15 countries in the Americas this past year. We couldn't have done it without the support of our alumni community. Carla is an outstanding choice to take the reins in Miami. She bleeds green, and with her energetic leadership, I have no doubt that the coming years will bring even greater impact."

Curiel shares her vision for the future, stating, "I am honored and excited to lead Babson College in Miami into its next phase of growth. Throughout my entrepreneurial journey, regardless of the industry, the education and skills learned at Babson have allowed me to effectively navigate the uncertainty and challenges, to take action and to move forward, which is why I've maintained a deep and unwavering commitment to the College throughout the years. I look forward to continuing to empower entrepreneurial leaders who make a positive difference in this corner of the world."

“I'm very thankful for Gustavo's successful initiatives to advance Babson in the Miami and Latin American ecosystems, and I couldn't be more excited to have Carla joining the team, with her Babson DNA and over 15 years of contributions from the sideline as an alumna,” said Kevin Sullivan, Vice President of Corporate Engagement & Off-Campus Operations.“Miami is booming, and Babson remains committed to assisting companies scale up their businesses with our MBA and B-AGILE programs.”

For more information about Babson College and the Blended Learning MBA program, visit babson/Miami.

About Babson College Miami

Babson College Miami offers graduate and continuing education programs to entrepreneurial leaders living and working in South Florida and across Latin America. The campus's location in Miami, one of the world's most vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystems, gives students access to a wide range of opportunities to learn and grow. Babson College Miami is known for its innovative curriculum, its focus on experiential learning, and its commitment to diversity and inclusion. Babson College Miami is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International).

About Babson College

Babson College prepares and empowers entrepreneurial leaders who create, grow, and steward sustainable economic and social value everywhere. We shape the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge, skills, and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in organizations of all types and sizes. An international leader in entrepreneurship education recognized globally by U.S. News & World Report, our undergraduate, graduate, executive programs, and partnership opportunities are tailored to the needs of our world.