Helium One Global Hoping To Have Tai-3 Work Finished Up "Some Time Next Week"

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Helium One Global Ltd (AIM:HE1, OTCQB:HLOGF) CEO Lorna Blaisse speaks to Thomas Warner after the AIM-listed Tanzanian explorer released a fresh update on its operations at the Tai-3 well.

Blaisse gives an overview of the drilling work undertaken so far, highlighting the helium shows encountered. She says work has stopped temporarily at the site while a technical glitch is fixed and also acknowledges that the Basement reservoir target has "come in deep to prognosis", but says that neither events are unusual.

She goes on to say that Basement remains the target and that the company will resume drilling "within the next few days." Blaisse goes on to reveal next steps at the site, noting the importance of collecting wireline logs to back up the promising helium shows seen so far. She concludes by saying that "if all goes to plan, I anticipate us being finished up at the Tai-3 well some time next week."

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

View source version on newsdirect: