Spurs Vs Suns: 3 Months FREE NBA League Pass With Fanduel Promo Code And $200 Bonus

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
All new customers at FanDuel can get 3 months of NBA League Pass for free by signing up and placing a $5 bet.
The San Antonio Spurs take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, as this year's first overall pick, Victor Wembanyama, matches up against All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker for the first time in his career.
By registering an account and placing a $5 bet on the Spurs vs Suns or any other NBA game on Tuesday night, new customers will also receive a $200 bonus, courtesy of FanDuel. Read below to find out more about how to claim this fantastic offer.
CLAIM FANDUEL $200 BONUS AND 3 MONTHS FREE NBA LEAGUE PASS
21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.
How to claim FanDuel Promo Code and 3 Months FREE NBA League Pass
1. Click here to be taken to the FanDuel sign-up page.
2. Enter your personal details when requested.
3. No FanDuel promo code is required to be eligible - just click the link to begin.
4. Make a first deposit worth at least $10 and bet $5 on any sportsbook market.
5. Once the bet is placed, receive your $200 bonus from FanDuel.
6. Within 72 hours of the $5 bet being placed, receive your NBA League Pass promo code for 3 months FREE.
You May Also Be Interested In
States FanDuel Is Legal In
FanDuel is legal in: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
Gamble Responsibly
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:
Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY - Call 1-800-GAMBLER
AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP IA - Call 1-800-BETS-OFF
KS, NV - Call 1-800-522-4700 MI - Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help
MA - Call 1-800-327-5050 NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)
FanDuel Promo Code Terms and Conditions
Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. Gamblinghelplinema or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or Text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ and present in select states. FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. First online real money wager only. $10 deposit req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Limit 1 pass per customer. Restrictions apply. See full terms at fanduel/sportsbook. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel/RG (CO, IA, KY, MI, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), visit (MD), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit (WV). Contact Details
Acroud Media
View source version on newsdirect:
MENAFN01112023005728012573ID1107350472
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.