Spurs Vs Suns: 3 Months FREE NBA League Pass With Fanduel Promo Code And $200 Bonus


11/1/2023 5:58:43 AM

All new customers at FanDuel can get 3 months of NBA League Pass for free by signing up and placing a $5 bet.

The San Antonio Spurs take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, as this year's first overall pick, Victor Wembanyama, matches up against All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker for the first time in his career.

By registering an account and placing a $5 bet on the Spurs vs Suns or any other NBA game on Tuesday night, new customers will also receive a $200 bonus, courtesy of FanDuel. Read below to find out more about how to claim this fantastic offer.

CLAIM FANDUEL $200 BONUS AND 3 MONTHS FREE NBA LEAGUE PASS

21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

How to claim FanDuel Promo Code and 3 Months FREE NBA League Pass

1. Click here to be taken to the FanDuel sign-up page.

2. Enter your personal details when requested.

3. No FanDuel promo code is required to be eligible - just click the link to begin.

4. Make a first deposit worth at least $10 and bet $5 on any sportsbook market.

5. Once the bet is placed, receive your $200 bonus from FanDuel.

6. Within 72 hours of the $5 bet being placed, receive your NBA League Pass promo code for 3 months FREE.

States FanDuel Is Legal In

FanDuel is legal in: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

  • Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or
  • CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY - Call 1-800-GAMBLER

  • AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

  • IA - Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

  • KS, NV - Call 1-800-522-4700

  • MI - Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

  • MA - Call 1-800-327-5050

  • NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

FanDuel Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. Gamblinghelplinema or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or Text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and present in select states. FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. First online real money wager only. $10 deposit req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Limit 1 pass per customer. Restrictions apply. See full terms at fanduel/sportsbook. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel/RG (CO, IA, KY, MI, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), visit (MD), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit (WV).

