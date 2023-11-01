Bloomsbury Publishing On The Lookout For Acquisitions After Another Strong First Half

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (LSE:BMY) founder and chief executive Nigel Newton CBE speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the leading independent publishing house published its interim results for the six months to 31 August 2023.

Newton starts by saying that the team is "thrilled to have its fourth consecutive double-digit growth performance in both sales and profits" for one of its first halves, adding that the decision to branch out into academic publishing has given the company an almost uniquely well-balanced calendar that protects from the more typical heavy weighting of sales toward the Christmas season.

He goes on to explain more about how Bloomsbury has been delivering organic growth, highlighting the strong performance of its fantasy offering and hinting at further investment in the genre as well as in science fiction. The company announced in its interim statement that it currently holds around £39 in cash, and Newton says that having already completed more than 30 acquisitions Bloomsbury remains on the lookout for fresh opportunities.

