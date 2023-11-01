Evgen Pharma "Delighted" With Cash Position After Promising First Half

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Evgen Pharma PLC (AIM:EVG) CEO Dr Huw Jones and new CFO Toni Hanninen speak to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the clinical stage drug development company announced its interim results for the six months to 31 September 2023.

Dr Jones gives an overview of how Evgen has been performing on the operational side, highlighting clinical progress, the successful receipt of some new grant funding as well as changes to the board and to the executive team with the hiring of Toni Hanninen in late summer.

Hanninen gives an overview of how Evgen performed financial during the reporting period, noting that there were no nasty surprises during the six months and that the company's cash runway of £3 currently runs to the end of 2024. He goes on to say that he is "very very delighted" with the length of the runway given the financial challenges many of Evgen's peers are currently facing.

