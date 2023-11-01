RC365 Holding Subsidiary Agrees Fintech-Focused Mou In Malaysia

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

RC365 Holding PLC (LSE:RCGH) Vice President of Product Management Yu Yun Seong speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the company's Hong Kong subsidiary, RCPAY Limited, signed a non-legally binding Memorandum of Understanding with Koperasi Usaha Maju Kuala Lumpur Berhad (KOMAJU) in Malaysia.

The deal has been struck with a view to establishing a collaborative platform for offering co-branded international and domestic fintech solutions for corporate and SME clients. As part of this collaboration, RCPAY will offer both offline and online MasterCard payment solutions, with KOMAJU overseeing the provision and management of services for their domestic and global clients.

Yu Yun Seong says that the partnership underscores RC365's ambition to extend its FinTech payment services throughout the ASEAN region. KOMAJU, a Malaysian-based company, operates under the oversight of SKM, a governmental body tasked with regulating the cooperative sector in Malaysia.

He anticipates a surge in user registrations, reaching up to 6,000 by 2024. The alliance with KOMAJU is also geared towards promoting digital innovation, improving digital literacy, and building a cooperative network, all while supporting FinTech entrepreneurs in Malaysia.

