Bullish Wave Washes Crypto Market As Fantom, Polygon And Inqubeta Skyrocket

The question on the minds of many before this recent market rally was: Is crypto dead? While this doubt is understandable, many people forget that the crypto market has two seasons: bull and bear. In a spectacular turn of events, the crypto market is currently experiencing a strong bullish wave, with Fantom (FTM) and Polygon (MATIC) emerging as the week's top gainers. Meanwhile, InQubeta (QUBE) , an AI altcoin, skyrocketed in presale, raising a staggering $4.1 million.

So, keep reading to gain insight into the current price trajectory of Fantom, Polygon, and InQubeta, including what makes them altcoins to watch.

InQubeta (QUBE): A New Contender

In contrast to Polygon and Fantom, InQubeta (QUBE) is one of the new ICOs (initial coin offerings) in the crypto space. It has been hailed as the next wave of innovation, and for the right reasons. This is because of its blend of AI and blockchain technology, making it a promising AI altcoin.

In addition, its novel concept will help it solve a key problem within the AI market. It is not surprising that despite the novelty of the AI sector, it is facing a critical challenge - fundraising. To the rescue is InQubeta. It aims to become the world's first crowdfunding platform for AI startups through cryptocurrency. Similarly, it also intends to make the lucrative AI industry accessible to all.

To be a part of this growing community, investors can participate in its presale. It is currently in the fourth round of the presale and costs just $0.0133 per token. Meanwhile, analysts predict a 2,000% increase after launch, making it a compelling investment.

Fantom (FTM): Ethereum Killer?

The most striking feature of Fantom (FTM) is that it was created as an alternative to Ethereum. While it has yet to see similar adoption, it is nonetheless a key player in the blockchain landscape. A newcomer might ask: What is Fantom? Summarily, it is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications (dApps) and cryptocurrencies, just like Ethereum. Consequently, it has a promising future, positioning it as one of the best coins to invest in.

Some of Fantom's key strengths are its performance and efficient transaction processing. It can process thousands of transactions per second at a fraction of a cent. Ultimately, it provides higher scalability but at a lower cost.

Considering the above, Fantom has a positive price outlook, which contributed to its recent surge. Moreover, there is a positive sentiment in the broader crypto market, influencing its price increase. So, currently, FTM is a good crypto to buy.

What is Polygon (MATIC)?

The layer-2 (L2) ecosystem is incomplete without the mention of Polygon (MATIC). It is a layer-2 scaling solution built on the Ethereum blockchain. In addition, it offers seamless interoperability and scalability. Polygon effectively transforms Ethereum into a multichain system, similar to Cosmos and Polkadot.

In addition to its solid fundamentals, what makes it stand out is its strong community. This community plays a critical role in Polygon's status today as one of the top crypto coins and will continue to play a big part.

Furthermore, the surge in its price to become an early top gainer this week suggests its growing adoption and increasing popularity. So, Polygon currently stands as one of the best cryptos to buy now.

Conclusion

The surge of Fantom, Polygon, and InQubeta suggests the start of the bull market. Their exceptional fundamentals and the problems they solve have captured the hearts and wallets of investors.

