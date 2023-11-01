1606 Corp Announces Cutting-Edge AI-Driven Chatcbdw Will Launch On Tuesday

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

1606 Corp CEO Greg Lambrecht joined Steve Darling from Proactive to unveil some thrilling news: the impending launch of its cutting-edge AI chatbot, ChatCBDW.

With ChatCBDW currently undergoing final testing phases, the countdown to its official launch is well underway. Lambrecht eagerly shared with Proactive the multifaceted capabilities that ChatCBDW is poised to bring to its users.

This AI chatbot has been meticulously designed to offer a diverse range of user-centric features that go beyond the ordinary. Among its standout attributes are its ability to respond to user queries and provide comprehensive education on all aspects of CBD.

But ChatCBDW doesn't stop there; it takes personalization to the next level by offering tailored product recommendations to users and engaging in conversations that closely mimic human interaction.

This innovation empowers customers to make well-informed choices, explore a wide array of CBD products, and promises an unparalleled shopping experience in the CBD space.

At the core of ChatCBDW's prowess is its seamless integration with Microsoft Azure, a platform renowned for its scalability, unwavering reliability, and cutting-edge AI functionalities. This integration ensures that ChatCBDW can operate impeccably, even during peak demand periods, guaranteeing users a consistently responsive and seamless experience throughout their interaction with the chatbot.

Notably, 1606 Corp proudly retains 100% ownership of ChatCBDW's intellectual property, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining control over this groundbreaking technology. This ownership provides the company with the flexibility to continually enhance and adapt ChatCBDW to meet the ever-evolving needs of its users and partners across various industries. It signifies 1606 Corp's dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation in the field of AI-driven customer engagement and CBD product discovery.

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

View source version on newsdirect: