Nextech3d.Ai's New 3D Modelling Contract Brings Vornado Air To Amazon’S Seller Central

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Nextech3D CEO Evan Gappelberg joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news about the company's latest developments.

Nextech3D has announced a significant expansion in its 3D modeling contract with Vornado Air, a prominent American company known for its expertise in manufacturing and marketing air circulators, air purifiers, heaters, and humidifiers.

One particularly noteworthy aspect of this expansion is that Nextech3D has been granted special access to Amazon's seller central platform. This access allows the company to bring 3D product models of select customers onto the Amazon e-commerce marketplace, marking a strategic collaboration that holds great promise for all involved parties.

By leveraging its expertise in 3D modeling, Nextech3D aims to provide valuable support to both Amazon and its customers, and the potential for substantial growth in this partnership is evident.

Vornado Air LLC, in particular, stands out as a key customer that has repeatedly chosen Nextech3D's services. They have not only signed but successfully completed five expansion contracts for additional 3D models with Nextech3D. To date, Nextech3D has created over 100 3D models for Vornado Air, and all of these models are actively showcased on Amazon as well as on the Vornado website.

What's even more exciting is that Vornado Air has expressed interest in the creation of additional 3D models, specifically for exclusive products destined for retailers like Costco and Best Buy. This signifies a deepening partnership between Nextech3D and Vornado Air, highlighting the company's ability to meet the unique needs and demands of its clients in the ever-evolving world of e-commerce and product presentation.

Proactive Investors Canada

+1 604-688-8158

View source version on newsdirect: