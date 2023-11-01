MTB Metals Announces Three Drill Holes At BA Property Intersect Copper Mineralization

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

MTB Metals CEO Lawrence Roulston joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has reported interesting findings from drilling conducted on the George Copper Project, a part of the company's wholly-owned BA Property situated approximately 30 kilometres from Stewart, British Columbia.

The key revelation from Roulston is that all three drill holes recently undertaken at the George Copper Project intersected locally semi-massive sulphide mineralization. This mineralization is composed of pyrite, chalcopyrite, and sphalerite, highlighting the presence of valuable minerals. These results are particularly promising and indicative of the project's potential.

Roulston further explained that the George Copper target is a crucial copper-bearing component within an extensive Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide system that extends for a significant distance, spanning at least 10 kilometres across the BA property.

It's worth noting that the drilling efforts on the George Copper Project were primarily conducted to fulfill assessment work requirements for the BA property. However, the positive results suggest the presence of valuable mineral resources.

Despite these encouraging results from the George Copper Project, MTB Minerals maintains its primary focus on the Telegraph project. This project holds a central position in the company's strategic plans, and significant efforts, including drilling and geophysics, are in the final stages for the current season. The anticipation is building, with the first results from the Telegraph project expected to be revealed shortly.

