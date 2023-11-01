Unlocking The Untapped Potential Of Emerging Markets With Kevin Carter Of EMQQ Global

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Kevin Carter, the founder and chief investment officer of EMQQ Global and the INQQ Fund, discusses the immense potential of emerging markets in an interview with Steve Darling from Proactive.

Emerging markets encompass 46 countries, primarily in Asia, South America, Africa, and Eastern Europe, home to 85% of the world's population, offering unparalleled growth opportunities. These markets have been growing at double the pace of developed economies, making them a prime destination for investors seeking growth.

Carter emphasized the pivotal role of technology in these markets, citing examples like China and India, where technology-driven companies are experiencing rapid expansion. With the proliferation of affordable Android-based smartphones, emerging market consumers are becoming increasingly digital, leapfrogging traditional infrastructure constraints.

India, in particular, caught Carter's attention as a standout emerging market. With its vast and youthful population, fastest-growing economy, booming middle class, and dynamic technology sector, India is poised for exponential growth. Its robust technology education system and unmatched talent pool further enhance its potential.

Investors should undoubtedly keep a keen eye on emerging markets, where technology is the driving force behind a promising future. As the digital transformation takes hold, these markets offer abundant opportunities for those looking to diversify and tap into remarkable growth prospects.

