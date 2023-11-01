Baselode Energy Release More Positive Drill Results From ACKIO Uranium Prospect On Hook Project

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Baselode Energy CEO James Sykes joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share some exciting developments related to the ACKIO uranium prospect on the Hook project, where the company has been conducting a significant diamond drilling program.

Sykes reported on the results of assays from five drill holes out of the total 25 holes drilled in the extensive 7,512-meter program. These results reveal that uranium mineralization, alteration, and structural features all continue to persist at depth, with no indications of diminishing. This is a promising sign of the mineral potential in the area.

One particularly significant discovery from the drill program is the identification of new mineralization in Pod 4, which was found at a substantial depth and remains open. This discovery marks a high-priority drill target for follow-up exploration in 2024, highlighting the ongoing potential for further resource expansion and development.

Additionally, the results from drill hole AK23-92 suggest that Pods 4 and 7 are situated along the same east-dipping geological structure. This structure extends from the overburden contact, beginning approximately 30 meters below the surface and continuing to remain open at depths exceeding 200 meters.

This finding provides valuable insights into the geological continuity of mineralization at the ACKIO uranium prospect.

Baselode Energy is well-positioned to continue its exploration efforts in this promising region. The company is fully funded, with plans for an aggressive exploration program in 2024. This follows the successful completion of a $10.7 million financing, which will enable Baselode Energy to further advance its efforts in uncovering and developing valuable uranium resources.

