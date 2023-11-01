TRON Elevates The Web3 Landscape Through Integration With Chaingpt's Advanced AI Infrastructure

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Geneva, Switzerland / October 30, 2023 / - TRON DAO has partnered with ChainGPT , a leading AI Infrastructure provider for Web3. Sharing a vision where AI and blockchain enhance daily life, this collaboration aims to merge these technologies, making their joint future vision a reality.

ChainGPT's AI tools require substantial computation, leading to high gas consumption. TRON's innovative DPoS mechanism efficiently supports high-frequency on-chain activity. With millions of active users on TRON and over 100,000 monthly users utilizing ChainGPT's AI NFT Generator, this collaboration introduces a powerful toolset to TRON and expands its community reach.

Moreover, the CEO of ChainGPT, Ilan Rakhmanov, will be joining the renowned HackaTRON Season 5 events as an official judge.

Supercharging its cross-chain presence, ChainGPT has trained its AI model on the entire history of TRON and will monitor the network in order to provide accurate on-chain updates.

Training AI Model on TRON

ChainGPT's chatbot will become the leading expert on all things TRON. Users will be able to interact with a dynamic database in a familiar chat format that will speed up the onboarding process of new users to TRON.

TRON Network NFTs

Adding TRON to the ChainGPT AI NFT Generator will empower creators of any kind to mint AI-generated images directly on TRON. Single unique one-of-ones can be created for the expressive artists building intimate visual storylines.

The incubation program addresses every angle of a web3 project's lifecycle with end-to-end solutions around product development, marketing, potential capital and funding, operations, and potential market listings.

Thus far, three projects have been inducted into the ChainGPT incubation program with each of them already integrated on the TRON network. The following is information on each project:

DexCheck

An AI-driven analytics tool for blockchain assets, DexCheck is enhancing its capabilities by integrating with the TRON network. While it offers cutting-edge technical research using on-chain data, its collaboration with TRON adds depth and versatility, combining traditional market evaluation with machine learning, all tailored for the TRON ecosystem.

GT-Protocol

A groundbreaking Web3 platform with AI at its core, it is strengthening its presence by integrating with the TRON network. Focusing on a conversational interface, GT-Protocol , with its extensive product ecosystem and 50,000 dedicated users, is poised to become even more influential in the Web3 space through its alignment with TRON.

Solidus AI Tech

Positioned as a Web3 infrastructure giant with AI services, Solidus AI Tech is gearing up to bring its innovative solutions to the TRON network. Their European facility has birthed unique algorithms for High-Performance Computation (HPC) that promise 40% cost reductions. By allowing their AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS), Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS), and AI marketplace to be accessible on the TRON network, Solidus AI Tech is set to redefine what's possible in the Web3 domain.

TRON Network Amplifies ChainGPT's Suite of Solutions

The future shines bright as the TRON network deepens its collaboration with ChainGPT, influencing every facet of ChainGPT's product lineup. As ChainGPT unveils its upcoming wallet and mobile application, TRON will stand out as a key player, making it more accessible to a wider audience.

In essence, this collaboration reaffirms TRON's role in defining the future of blockchain, ensuring its community benefits from innovative solutions.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of October 2023, it has over 193.11 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 6.64 billion total transactions, and over $18.51 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN.

In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin (“DMC”), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.

ChainGPT is the leading provider of AI-powered Infrastructure for the crypto, blockchain, and Web3 industry-the one-stop-shop Crypto AI hub. From automated smart contract generation and auditing, to autonomous community management, advanced Web3 AI chatbot, AI-powered news aggregation, and NFT generation, ChainGPT is the most sophisticated, end-to-end AI solution on the market.

