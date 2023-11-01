Global Lithium Pleased With Excellent Infill Lithium Drill Results At Manna

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Global Lithium Resources Ltd (ASX:GL1) exploration manager Logan Barber tells Proactive the company has received further high-grade lithium results from its ongoing 50,000-metre drilling program at the company's Manna Lithium Project in Western Australia. To date, the company has completed over 25,000 metres of drilling at the project with the majority of the assays pending. Four reverse circulation rigs and one diamond drill rig are currently onsite performing resource expansion, infill and geotechnical drilling.

Barber said:“The significant 2023 Manna drilling program is progressing well while being executed safely by a great team.

“Initial results are very pleasing with the LCT pegmatite system still open in multiple directions and the infill results we have received to date returning excellent grades.

“We are on track to deliver approximately 50,000 metres of extensional and infill drilling by early December, as we continue to progress key items related to the DFS including the geotechnical drilling and water exploration programs.”

