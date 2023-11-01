Bioharvest Sciences Closes First Tranche Of Financing Bringing In C$11.78M To Treasury

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share some exciting developments. The company has achieved a major milestone by successfully closing the first tranche of its financing, raising nearly C$12 million, even in the face of challenging market conditions. This accomplishment underscores the significant investor confidence in BioHarvest's strategic vision and the strength of its management team.

The capital raised through this financing round will play a pivotal role in advancing several key initiatives within BioHarvest Sciences. One of the notable areas of focus is new product development and expansion. BioHarvest has ambitious plans to expand its product range, moving from a single SKU to ten SKUs spanning five different categories.

Leveraging its advanced scientific capabilities, proven efficacy, and exceptional taste, the company is poised to make a significant impact in these markets. The eagerly awaited flagship product, a revolutionary coffee offering, is slated to disrupt the market starting in December.

Geographical expansion is another crucial aspect of BioHarvest's growth strategy. With recent approval from Health Canada, the company is gearing up to enter the Canadian market, further extending its global footprint.

Additionally, BioHarvest is accelerating clinical trials across various domains, positioning itself for substantial growth over the next 12 to 24 months. These clinical trials will not only underscore the efficacy of their products but also enhance their credibility and market presence.

Despite the challenges posed by the current market conditions, BioHarvest remains unwavering in its commitment to the safety of its employees and the consistent delivery of high-quality products. The company's focus for the remainder of 2023 includes robust marketing initiatives and the highly anticipated launch of its innovative coffee product, aimed at revitalizing the stagnant decaffeinated coffee market.

