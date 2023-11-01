Marizyme Inc CEO Releases Corporate Update Including Details Of Key Progress On Duragraft

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Marizyme Inc CEO David Barthel joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide an exciting update on the remarkable progress that the company has achieved in recent months. Among the standout developments is the approval received from the US Food and Drug Administration for its groundbreaking product, DuraGraft.

DuraGraft is a first-in-class vascular conduit solution that has received FDA clearance, marking a significant milestone for Marizyme. This innovative product is specifically indicated for use in adult patients undergoing Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) surgeries. Its primary purpose is to facilitate the flushing and storage of saphenous vein grafts employed in CABG procedures, offering a cutting-edge solution to enhance patient outcomes in cardiac surgery.

One notable aspect of Marizyme's progress is the growing acceptance of DuraGraft in both Europe and Asia. The company has achieved impressive sales figures, with a total of 1,131 DuraGraft kits shipped so far this year. This is a remarkable increase compared to the 485 DuraGraft kits shipped in the previous year, underscoring the product's traction and demand in the international market.

In summary, Marizyme, under the leadership of CEO David Barthel, is making significant strides in the medical industry. The FDA approval of DuraGraft and its increasing adoption in international markets signify the company's commitment to advancing medical technologies that improve patient outcomes.

As Marizyme continues to expand its reach and forge new partnerships, it is poised for continued growth and success in the years ahead.

