Carnavale Welcomes Outstanding High Grade Gold Hits At Kookynie

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) CEO Humphrey Hale tells Proactive the company has established the potential for resource growth at the Kookynie Gold Project in Western Australia with further“spectacular” gold results of up to 184.9 g/t from the latest drilling campaign at the McTavish East Prospect. Reverse circulation (RC) drilling has extended and in-filled a significant high-grade plunging gold zone at the prospect. The company's RC and diamond drilling this year has defined the strong gold mineralisation to more than 700 metres along strike and 250 metres down dip, with mineralisation remaining open at depth.

“We are delighted to be expanding the high-grade gold zones identified by the previous RC drill program down dip and along strike with the current RC drilling,” Hale said.

“The close-spaced drilling improved the definition of these high-grade shoots and demonstrated continuity that has helped CAV to understand the morphology and style of the mineralisation at McTavish East.

“This has highlighted the potential to expand the high-grade zones identified in earlier wide-spaced drilling to the south of this zone.”

