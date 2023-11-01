Medicus Pharma CEO Rings Opening Bell At The Toronto Stock Exchange

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Medicus Pharma executive chairman and CEO Dr Raza Bokhari joined Steve Darling from Proactive fresh from ringing the opening bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This after the company recently listed its common shares on the TSX Venture exchange under the ticker MDCX.

Medicus Pharma is dedicated to accelerating novel life sciences and biotechnology companies by advancing them through FDA-approved clinical trials. The company specializes in de-risking clinical-stage assets through clinical development and eventual commercialization.

Medicus Pharma has a subsidiary called Skinject, which is focused on commercializing a novel, non-invasive treatment for basal cell and squamous cell skin cancer. Skinject employs a patented dissolvable microneedle patch to deliver a chemotherapeutic agent that targets and eradicates tumor cells effectively.

The company recently welcomed Dr Huma Qamar as its chief scientific officer and head of R&D Program.

Dr Qamar brings a wealth of experience in the clinical research field, having worked with prestigious institutions such as Yale University, Harvard University, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Medicus Pharma's listing on the TSX Venture Exchange represents a significant step forward for the company as it continues its mission to advance innovative therapies and treatments in the field of life sciences and biotechnology.

Proactive Investors

+1 604-688-8158

View source version on newsdirect: