Unlocking The Power Of Reskilling: A Competitive Edge In Today's Landscape

The Leading Transformational Change Forum is pleased to present "Reskilling the Workforce as the New Competitive Advantage," featuring Sheryl Brinkley, the Founder and CEO of ITM Coaching Next Level. This virtual event, taking place from November 1 to November 3, 2023, offers professionals a unique opportunity to explore the critical role of reskilling in achieving a competitive edge.

Event Details:

- Event Title: Leading Transformational Change Forum 2023

- Dates: November 1 - November 3, 2023

- Session Title: "Reskilling the Workforce as the New Competitive Advantage" by Sheryl Brinkley

- Date and Time: November 3, 2023, 11:30 am - 12:00 pm (EST)

Sheryl Brinkley will lead an insightful discussion on November 3, 2023, from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm (EST). During this session, Sheryl will shed light on the evolving competitive landscape and the importance of reskilling the workforce. Attendees will gain valuable insights into building a skilled and adaptable workforce to thrive in today's ever-changing business environment.

The Leading Transformational Change Forum is a premier event that draws professionals, executives, and change leaders from around the world. It offers a unique opportunity to learn from industry experts and gain insights into driving transformative change within organizations. Sheryl Brinkley's session, "Reskilling the Workforce as the New Competitive Advantage," is a valuable addition to the forum, offering essential strategies for organizations looking to excel in the competitive landscape by reskilling their workforce.

Don't miss the opportunity to hear Sheryl Brinkley and other influential speakers at the Leading Transformational Change Forum. Secure your participation and access to this enlightening event by visiting

About Sheryl Brinkley and ITM Coaching Next Level:

Sheryl Brinkley specializes in leadership soft skills acumen, helping clients embrace their unique and authentic styles. Her intuitive and optimistic approach inspires clients to leverage their strengths and conquer obstacles for maximum impact and effectiveness. With a strong focus on leadership development, Sheryl empowers individuals to master soft skills, enabling them to thrive as leaders and maximize their contributions to their organizations. ITM Coaching Next Level

About The Leading Transformational Change Forum:

The Leading Transformational Change Forum is an esteemed three-day virtual gathering that prioritizes the intricacies of transformational change in contemporary business environments. Orchestrated by the Consortium for Change (C4C), this forum assembles a diverse array of advisors, industry stalwarts, and experienced executives. Scheduled from November 1 to November 3, 2023, the event will offer participants a series of thoughtfully structured keynote presentations and panel discussions. The central objective of the LTC Forum is to present attendees with empirical insights and pragmatic strategies, facilitating informed decision-making in their organizational change initiatives. With a focus on adaptability and global accessibility, the LTC Forum remains a notable event for professionals dedicated to efficient and effective change management. Leading Transformational Change Forum

About the Consortium for Change:

The Consortium for Change (C4C) is a distinguished community network of independent coaches, consultants, and transformational change experts. Comprising 60-80 professionals from diverse geographies, industries, and functional specializations, C4C seamlessly bridges varied leadership perspectives and expertise. With a foundational ethos grounded in The Spirit of Abundance, C4C emphasizes collaboration over competition, pooling resources and knowledge to ensure collective growth and client success. Our members champion principles of abundance, surge capacity, business referrals, inclusion, reciprocity, and agility, solidifying C4C's reputation as a beacon for transformational change and unparalleled collaboration. Consortium for Change (C4C)

About 1BusinessWorld:

1BusinessWorld is a global business ecosystem, network and marketplace that provides entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals with the information, tools, resources and connectivity needed to succeed throughout their company's growth journey, toward a better business world. Our vision is based on the reality that we live, work and do business in one global interconnected business environment, and hence our motto:“One World, One Business World”. Our mission is to encourage and support global communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses. 1BusinessWorld

