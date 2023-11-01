Tempest Minerals Provides Updates On Five Wheels And Yalgoo Projects

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Tempest Minerals Ltd managing director Don Smith joins Proactive's Stephen Gunnion with the latest on the company's Five Wheels and Yalgoo projects in Western Australia. Smith said initial fieldwork has kicked off at the new Five Wheels project, with surface sampling planned to focus on areas with high-grade copper and zinc deposits. This project had seen prior exploration, primarily for iron ore. The legacy exploration also identified high-grade soil results including 1,130 parts per million (ppm) copper and 847 ppm zinc. Yalgoo covers 1,000 square kilometres in the Murchison region, about 500 kilometres north of Perth, and has exhibited a proven potential for critical and precious metals in the past. Tempest recently executed a large-scale electromagnetic survey, revealing several high-priority targets, including a significant one at the Remorse target. This target is characterized by a four-kilometre-long base metal anomaly. Smith said the plan is to initiate drilling at this site, pending approvals, and expects it to begin early next quarter, around January or February 2024. He said investors should anticipate a slew of results from ongoing fieldwork and multiple drilling programmes scheduled for the upcoming year.

