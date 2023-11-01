Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Everlodge (ELDG): Which One Will Lead The Next Bull Market?

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), and Everlodge (ELDG) are three digital assets that have been making waves in the crypto sphere. All of them are seeing positive developments, from new listings to value increases. However, one of them could outshine the rest in terms of long-term growth. This article will explore all these tokens in greater detail.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Bullish Outlook

Dogecoin (DOGE) is again in the spotlight with a bullish outlook. BitTrade recently issued a significant announcement that is set to boost Dogecoin's fortunes. Started on October 18th, 2023, BitTrade enabled its users to trade DOGE.

This not only expands DOGE's accessibility to a broader audience but also signifies growing institutional acceptance of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency. After this announcement and market uptrend, the Dogecoin value rose from $0.59 to $0.64 in days.

As more doors open for DOGE, experts anticipate its price to climb. In fact, some even foresee the Dogecoin price will surge to $0.098 by December 2023.

Solana (SOL): New Partnership

Solana (SOL) continues to show signs of an uptrend as it forges partnerships to expand its global presence. The latest development is a groundbreaking collaboration between the Solana Foundation and the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC). This is the United Arab Emirates' most significant free trade zone.

This partnership aims to explore web3 opportunities in Dubai and strengthen the local crypto community. Following this announcement and positive market sentiment, the Solana coin experienced a price jump from $21.92 to $31.32 on October 23th. With this upward trajectory, experts expect the Solana price to soar to $40.22 within Q4 of 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG): A Better Alternative to Dogecoin and Solana

Everlodge (ELDG) is a rising presale star that could outshine Dogecoin and Solana. With Stage 5 of its presale now live, those who bought it early enjoy a 100% ROI . Millions of ELDG native tokens have been sold already, meaning demand for this upcoming property marketplace is sky-high.

Everlodge will combine NFT and timeshare technology with fractional vacation home ownership at its core. This will solve many issues plaguing the real estate market, which is now worth trillions.

For instance, while traditional real estate investments are suitable only for the wealthy few, Everlodge will stand out. It aims to accomplish this by digitizing and minting luxurious properties into NFTs. Not only that, it will then fractionalize these NFTs. Therefore, anyone can become a fractional owner of a high-end Miami villa on the blockchain for prices as low as $100 .

The ELDG token promises superior long-term growth potential compared to Dogecoin and Solana. ELDG is currently available for only $0.023 , which makes it very attractive. With its lower market cap and the projections that it will reach $0.038 before the presale concludes, ELDG could have higher chances of soaring in the next bull market .

