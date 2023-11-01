Crisis Protection Network Rebrands As “Reputation Advisors International”

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

The Crisis Protection Network, a worldwide association of distinguished communications professionals, today announced its new name:

The name change, which was adopted at the Network's annual meeting in London on October 12, 2023, reflects the broadening scope of the Network as it looks to foster a“360-degree approach” to reputation management and reputational risk mitigation.

“Effective management of reputational risk is more than just planning and responding in the event of a crisis,” James F. Haggerty , President of Reputation Advisors International, said.“It requires the establishment and maintenance of reputation management protocols that ensure the preservation of trust, credibility and brand equity in a complex, global business environment.”

Membership in the Network is composed of leaders at independent strategic communications firms who bring unparalleled depth and diversity of knowledge to their work. Network members have previously served in senior positions at some of the world's largest public relations agencies, as well as in corporations, major media outlets, law firms, and governmental organizations. Through regular collaboration and consultations, members share knowledge and perspectives to ensure their clients receive thoroughly vetted strategies for brand development, reputation management, and crisis and litigation communications response.

Among the topics discussed at the Network's annual meeting in London was effective communications training and response to cyber crises (including ransomware attacks), the role of the European Union in setting global standards in such areas as competition, energy and the environment, and current conditions in the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region. Network members also discussed reputation management issues in sports, as well as energy, the environment and the role of ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) principles in effect brand management.

Haggerty added:“Through Reputation Advisors International, our member firms bring a depth of experience and breadth of resources that we believe is unrivaled by any strategic communications organization of its kind worldwide.”

The Network currently has members in 16 cities across the globe, including Brussels, Chiasso, Chicago, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Munich, New York, Oslo, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

To learn more about Reputation Advisors International, visit:

Reputation Advisors International

Juliette Foyle

+1 212-683-8100

View source version on newsdirect: