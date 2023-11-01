Sarytogan Graphite Achieves Milestone With Graphite Agglomerate Production At Kazakhstan Project

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Sarytogan Graphite Ltd managing director Sean Gregory joined Proactive's Stephen Gunnion with news of a significant development in the company's Sarytogan Graphite Deposit in Central Kazakhstan. Gregory said the company has achieved a significant milestone with the successful manufacturing of graphite agglomerates, an essential precursor to the industrial-scale thermal purification process for the deposit. The ASX-listed company is currently conducting a pre-feasibility study on the project, scheduled for completion by the third quarter of 2024.

Gregory commented:“The process development for the Sarytogan Graphite Project has been a truly international effort with valuable input from laboratories in Australia, Germany, Ukraine and now the United States of America. This result is focussed on the physical properties important for efficient thermal purification at industrial scale. The next step will be to replicate the ultra-high purity result of 99.99% previously achieved on 50g of Sarytogan Graphite at a larger scale of several kilograms using the bulk concentrate that is now available.”

