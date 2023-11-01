Ocean Power Technologies Secures Contract To Combat Illegal Fishing With Uncrewed Technology

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Ocean Power Technologies vice president of Sales and Marketing Matt Burdyny joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has secured a significant contract aimed at marine conservation and combating illegal fishing practices.

The company has been awarded a contract in partnership with WildAid and Caribbean Law Enforcement partners. The objective of this collaboration is to protect essential marine species and address the issues of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities in critical marine habitats.

As part of the initiative, OPT will provide WildAid and their Caribbean Law Enforcement partners with a state-of-the-art OPT WAM-V 16 Uncrewed Surface Vessel. This vessel will be equipped with an integrated quadcopter aerial drone, which leverages advanced technology to enhance surveillance and conservation efforts.

The OPT WAM-V 16 Uncrewed Surface Vessel, equipped with the aerial drone, will play a crucial role in marine protection. It will empower law enforcement agencies and conservation organizations to monitor and safeguard marine life from illegal harvesting activities. This proactive approach ensures the sustainability of critical marine ecosystems.

The technology provided by Ocean Power Technologies offers networked surveillance capabilities and evidence collection. This allows authorities to gather critical information, support legal actions against illegal fishing, and protect marine life. Importantly, it allows personnel to stay out of harm's way until conditions are favorable for interdiction efforts.

