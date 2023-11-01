Northstar Gold Announces Drilling Has Begun At Cam Copper Mine Near Kirkland Lake, Ontario

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Northstar Gold Corp's CEO, Brian Fowler, spoke with Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the commencement of a diamond drilling program at the historic Cam Copper Mine, situated southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

This mine, which saw underground development activities between 1929 and 1953, boasts a 220-foot vertical shaft. Notably, historical drill results and Northstar's recently disclosed surface sampling findings corroborate reports from the past regarding a 1955 shipment of 346 tons of underground ore, which yielded an impressive 43,411 pounds of copper at a Noranda smelter.

Fowler revealed to Proactive that the drilling program aims to cover a distance of 700 meters, with a primary focus on identifying high-grade copper mineralization extensions near the surface within the Cam Copper Mine. The drilling operation is anticipated to conclude by the end of the current month.

Northstar Gold Corp views this project as a highly promising endeavor, aligning harmoniously with its flagship Miller Property.

Northstar's strategic decision to explore Camp Copper reflects the current demand for copper commodities and a desire to leverage this opportunity. With capital secured, the company is now actively drilling and pursuing its goals.

