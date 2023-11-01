Forward Water Technologies Moves Forward With Strategic Initiatives After Completing Financing

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Forward Water Technologies CEO Howie Honeyman joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce a significant milestone for the company.

Forward Water Technologies has received a strong vote of confidence from its supporters, marked by a substantial investment from key shareholders, management, and insiders. This investment came through a successful closure of a non-brokered private placement, which resulted in the company raising nearly half a million dollars.

Honeyman elaborated to Proactive that the proceeds from this successful raise will be strategically allocated to support crucial aspects of the business. These include bolstering commercial efforts, enhancing customer development initiatives, and providing essential support for general working capital needs.

Forward Water Technologies' ability to secure this funding underscores its commitment to advancing its mission and expanding its presence in the market. With these financial resources in place, the company is well-positioned to continue its journey towards innovation and success in the water technology sector.

