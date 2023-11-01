Biovie CEO Reveals Stunning Results In Alzheimer's And Parkinson's Drug Trial

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

BioVie Inc CEO Cuong Do joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company will be presenting its blinded data on cognitive, biomarker, and imaging findings from the recently completed Phase 3 clinical trial of NE3107 in the treatment of mild to moderate Alzheimer's Disease.

The presentation will be presented at the upcoming 16th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease in Boston.

Do told Proactive the company has monitored blinded data as they become available throughout the trial to assess patient safety and support timely data entry into the official statistical analysis database. Interim blinded data was previously presented at other scientific congresses to provide a glimpse of the characteristics of the enrolled subjects at the start of the trial.

The most surprising revelation was the reduction in amyloid burden. NE3107, designed to block TNF alpha, demonstrated a substantial reduction in amyloid buildup within just six months of treatment. More than a third of initially amyloid-positive patients became amyloid-negative, a highly unexpected outcome.

