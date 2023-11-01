Ocean Power Technologies Announces Multiple WAM-V 16S Vehicle Order From Sulmara

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Ocean Power Technologies CEO Philipp Stratmann joined Steve Darling from Proactive to to share some exciting news.

OPT has secured a substantial volume order from Sulmara, a prominent player in offshore services, for their cutting-edge WAM-V 16 uncrewed surface vehicles. Sulmara is a recognized leader in offshore survey services, and this order represents a milestone achievement as it stands as the largest single order of WAM-Vs in OPT's history.

Stratmann emphasized to Proactive the significance of this order, which amounts to a substantial $1.6 million. What's even more remarkable is that production for these state-of-the-art vehicles is already well underway, ensuring that the revenue generated from this contract will be realized within the current fiscal year.

The WAM-V 16, celebrated for its exceptional versatility, is poised to revolutionize the way marine data is collected and utilized in the industry. Designed to seamlessly adapt to various marine environments and applications, the WAM-V 16 offers unmatched reliability, maneuverability, and modularity.

This innovative technology empowers remote marine operations like never before, opening up new horizons for offshore survey services and marine data collection. Sulmara's decision to place this substantial order is a testament to the confidence they have in OPT's cutting-edge technology and the transformative impact it will have on their operations.

As the offshore services sector continues to evolve and demand for precise marine data increases, partnerships like this highlight OPT's commitment to delivering groundbreaking solutions that push the boundaries of what's possible in the industry.

