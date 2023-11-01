Gold Terra Resources Drill Result From The Con Mine Project Extends Campbell Shear

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Gold Terra Resources chairman and CEO Gerald Panneton joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news Gold Terra Resources' latest drill hole successfully intersected over 60 meters of the gold-bearing Campbell Shear.

The intersection occurred from a downhole depth of 2,075 to 2,135 meters. The drill hole was terminated at a final downhole depth of 2,228 meters from surface.

The drill hole was specifically designed to test for gold mineralization beneath the Con Mine underground workings on the Con Mine Option Property. The company's drilling efforts revealed a 30-meter intersection characterized by prominent quartz veining and sulphide mineralization.

Visible gold was also observed in the drill core.

Comparing this intersection with historic ones, Gold Terra Resources believes it indicates the continuation of gold mineralization within the shear below the former Con Mine. These drilling results are encouraging and suggest the potential for significant gold resources in the Campbell Shear, enhancing the prospectivity of Gold Terra Resources' Con Mine Option Property.

