Kingfisher Mining Identifies Broad Lithium Anomalies At Chalby Chalby

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) CEO James Farrell tells Proactive the company has received encouraging results from a soil geochemistry survey at its Chalby Chalby lithium project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Broad lithium anomalies have been spotted from first pass, widely spaced soil geochemistry at the project. The lithium anomalies now extend over 1,600 metres in length and 800 metres in width and are associated with pegmatites that yielded rock chip results of up to 0.61% Li2O.

Farrell said:“The Chalby Chalby soil geochemistry program has revealed exciting broad areas of anomalous lithium associated with our mapped pegmatites as well as new areas where there is potential to further extend the pegmatite targets.

“We are currently on-ground mapping these additional areas as we continue advancing our pegmatite discovery work ahead of the maiden drilling program.”

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect: