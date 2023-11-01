Nextech3d.Ai Signs New 3D Modelling Contract With Egyptian Furniture Company Kabbani

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Nextech3D CEO Evan Gappelberg joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has announced another key 3D modelling contract with Kabbani Furniture.

Kabbani is a major furniture retailer in Egypt with four main branches, 18 Sub-branches, seven factories, and over 2000 employees in seven different governorates in Egypt.

The initial purchase order from Kabbani Furniture is for 500 3D models, which represents only a fraction of their total SKUs. This contract signifies a significant growth opportunity, with the potential for further expansion.

The partnership with Kabbani is part of Nextech3D's growing global reach in the adoption of 3D models and augmented reality.

Nextech3D's generative AI tools play a crucial role in efficiently matching fabrics and textures, enabling the rapid creation of 4K photorealistic models for Kabbani's products. This efficiency ensures a quick turnaround, with new models going live on Kabbani's website in just a matter of weeks.

The Egyptian market offers tremendous potential for Nextech3D, given its extensive customer base and the opportunity to become a prominent 3D model supplier to the luxury furniture sector in the Middle East, solidifying Nextech3D's presence in this thriving market.

