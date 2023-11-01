Las Vegas Raiders Vs Detroit Lions Promo Codes, Odds And Betting Lines

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



On Monday, October 30, The Las Vegas Raiders will go head to head against the Detroit Lions in week eight action of the NFL at Ford Field. In anticipation of this game, we have compiled a list of all the best betting promos, bonuses, and sportsbooks in the US! This game is bound to entice a few punters, and if you are one such punter, look no further! If one of the below-mentioned sites or offers catches your eye, simply click the link and follow the on-screen instructions to claim the generous offer successfully! Raiders vs Lions Promo Codes

Sportsbook Promo Code Promo Offer bet365 BETTINGCOM $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets BetMGM NDBONUS Up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets Caesars Sportsbook ND1000 $1,000 First Bet on Caesars DraftKings No Promo Code Required Up to $1,250 in Bonuses FanDuel No Promo Code Required Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonuses

Raiders vs Lions Preview

NFL action returns in week eight when the Las Vegas Raiders face off against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Monday, October 30. This is set to be a huge game for both sides looking to improve their chances of making the playoffs.

The Raiders come into this game having lost out to the Chicago Bears 30-12. This result brings their season record to three wins and four losses in seven games. This is surely a result they will look to put behind them and focus on getting a positive result on Monday.

The Lions are coming off the back of a humbling 38-6 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens and will undoubtedly be looking to bounce back in a big way from such a disappointing result. This result brings the Lion's season record to five wins and two losses in seven games. With the Lions losing their last two games, they will surely be looking to get back to winning ways as they look towards the playoff places.

Regarding the all-time record between these two sides, the Raiders hold a narrow 7-6 lead over the Lions. Will the Lions claw one back and level up the record, or will the Raiders stretch their lead to eight wins over the Lions all-time?

Raiders vs Lions Lines and Odds

The following odds have been provided by DraftKings.

Spread

Raiders +8 (-108)

Lions -8 (-112)

Moneyline

Raiders (+310)

Lions (-395)

Total Points

Over 45 (-112)

Under 45 (-108)

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:



Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY - Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA - Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV - Call 1-800-522-4700

MI - Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA - Call 1-800-327-5050 NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

