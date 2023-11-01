Thor Energy MD Reports "Strong Momentum" At US Uranium Project

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Thor Energy PLC (AIM:THR, OTCQB:THORF, ASX:THR) Managing Director Nicole Galloway Warland visits Thomas Warner at the Proactive London studio after the uranium and energy metals-focused exploration company released a Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the three months to 31 September.

Galloway-Warland highlights the drilling work underway at the Wedding Bell and Radium Mountain project in the US, emphasising its uranium orientation and reporting "strong momentum".

She underlines that while Thor Energy's primary focus is currently on its opportunity in uranium, the collaboration with Fleet Space Technologies at the Alford East Copper Project means that momentum there continues.

Uranium prices are currently at 12-year highs. She addresses what she calls a modest capital raise during the reporting period before going on to give a sense of what investors can expect from the business during the coming months.

She also reflects on 2023 as a year of strategic decision-making for Thor Energy, including a name change to better represent their focus on uranium and energy metals, before going on to express confidence in the company's clear strategy, dedicated team, and healthy cash position.

