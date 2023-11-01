Pocketbook Agency Earns A Coveted Spot On Inc.’S Second Annual Power Partner Awards List

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Today is a defining moment for Pocketbook Agency as Inc. Business Media acknowledges their modern, transformative approach to recruitment with a position on the second annual Power Partner Awards , which honors B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

Anticipating tomorrow's needs while meeting today's demands, Pocketbook Agency stands out not only for its innovative methodologies but also for its commitment to forging deep-rooted relationships in a constantly evolving business landscape.

Brittany Dolin, Co-Founder of Pocketbook Agency , highlights the philosophy that has underpinned their success: "Recruitment, for us, is a personal journey. We've transitioned from the era of old recruitment to focus on meaningful relationships. Every interaction, every match we make, is deeply personal and is a testament to our team's dedication."

Serving a vast spectrum of sectors, from Entertainment & Music to Crypto & FinTech, Pocketbook Agency has become synonymous with discretion and precision. Their matchmaker approach sets them apart, making them the preferred choice for A-list celebrities, Fortune 500 leaders, and ultra-high-net-worth families.

“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

With their modernized approach, Pocketbook Agency is redefining what it means to recruit in today's digital age. Nicole Dayan, Co-Founder , emphasizes the agency's forward-thinking mindset: "Our craft is built on commitment, loyalty, and an innate understanding of people. Recognition by Inc. is a reflection of our tireless efforts to stay ahead of the curve and always prioritize the human connection in a digital world."

For those who value the confluence of technology and human intuition, Pocketbook's mantra resonates: "Your next hire should be your best hire."

About Inc. Business Media:

About Inc. Business Media The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit .

About Pocketbook Agency:

Pocketbook Agency, founded in 2014 by Brittany Dolin and Nicole Dayan, is a modern recruiting firm built for the needs of today, and anticipates the demands of tomorrow. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the women owned and operated elite agency specializes in bespoke administrative and support roles for both corporate and domestic environments. Applying years of industry experience and relationship-building to curate the very best support talent pool available in today's market, Pocketbook serves accomplished founders, a-list celebrities, fortune 500 leaders and ultra high-net-worth clients across Entertainment & Music, Early-Stage Companies, Technology Businesses, Real Estate, Finance, Venture Capital & Private Equity, Crypto & FinTech, Beauty & Fashion, Food & Beverage, Hospitality & Luxury, Media and more. For more information, please visit

